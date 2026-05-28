Sree Maruthi Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 76.60% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Sree Maruthi Marine Industries declined 55.56% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 76.60% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.13% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.