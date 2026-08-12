Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit rises 11.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.03% to Rs 210.95 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo rose 11.82% to Rs 24.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 210.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 180.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.210.95180.2614.1615.4939.2337.8937.4236.0924.5121.92

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