Sreeleathers standalone net profit rises 82.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.95% to Rs 62.69 crore

Net profit of Sreeleathers rose 82.80% to Rs 9.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.95% to Rs 62.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.34% to Rs 28.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 248.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 219.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.