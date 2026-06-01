Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sreeleathers standalone net profit rises 82.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sreeleathers standalone net profit rises 82.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:49 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 17.95% to Rs 62.69 crore

Net profit of Sreeleathers rose 82.80% to Rs 9.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.95% to Rs 62.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.34% to Rs 28.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 248.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 219.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales62.6953.15 18 248.40219.93 13 OPM %15.8712.59 -13.5714.55 - PBDT13.147.59 73 39.5933.11 20 PBT12.817.26 76 38.2731.90 20 NP9.675.29 83 28.7422.57 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arman Holdings standalone net profit rises 392.31% in the March 2026 quarter

First Fintec reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Omni Ax's Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Padmalaya Telefilms reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

G-Tech Info Training reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story