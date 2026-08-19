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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Srestha Finvest reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.43 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Srestha Finvest reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.43 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 66.85% to Rs 1.22 crore

Net loss of Srestha Finvest reported to Rs 27.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 66.85% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.223.68 -67 OPM %-3129.5183.97 -PBDT-37.102.32 PL PBT-37.212.17 PL NP-27.432.17 PL

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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