Srestha Finvest reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.43 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 66.85% to Rs 1.22 crore

Net loss of Srestha Finvest reported to Rs 27.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 66.85% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.223.68-3129.5183.97-37.102.32-37.212.17-27.432.17

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