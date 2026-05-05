SRF consolidated net profit rises 10.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.51% to Rs 4531.83 crore

Net profit of SRF rose 10.64% to Rs 582.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 526.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.51% to Rs 4531.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4215.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.72% to Rs 1835.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1250.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 15416.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14358.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.