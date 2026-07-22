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SRF consolidated net profit rises 75.53% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 32.11% to Rs 4939.20 crore

Net profit of SRF rose 75.53% to Rs 758.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 432.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.11% to Rs 4939.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3738.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4939.203738.58 32 OPM %25.0422.20 -PBDT1202.01779.06 54 PBT979.15575.82 70 NP758.87432.32 76

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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