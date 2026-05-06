SRF rose 7.96% to Rs 2,728.75 after the company reported a 10.6% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 582.02 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 526.06 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total revenue from operations rose 7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,615.17 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 768.81 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 707.36 crore reported in Q4 FY25. The company reported exceptional items amounting to Rs 11.71 crore during the quarter.

The companys operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 12% from Rs 906 crore to Rs 1,011 crore in Q4 FY26 when compared with the corresponding period last year (CPLY).

The chemicals business reported a 4% increase in segment revenue to Rs 2,355 crore from Rs 2,448 crore in Q4 FY26 over CPLY. Operating profit for the segment rose 5% YoY to Rs 748 crore in Q4 FY26. During the quarter, the performance of the fluorochemicals business was robust due to higher domestic and export volumes and realizations in HFCs and steady performance in industrial chemicals and fluoropolymers. The Specialty Chemicals Business delivered an improved Q4 performance over Q3, despite pricing pressure and deferred orders, supported by cost and efficiency initiatives, a strengthened product pipeline from new launches, and steady progress on its active ingredients development journey.

The Performance Films & Foil business reported a 13% YoY increase in segment revenue to Rs 1,596 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,412 crore in the corresponding period last year. Operating profit rose 47% to Rs 154 crore from Rs 105 crore. In Q4 FY26, the business delivered a healthy performance, driven by improved volumes and margins in BOPET and BOPP films, along with a continued focus on sustainable and value-added products. Further, the board of directors, at its meeting held today, approved the indefinite deferment of the proposed BOPP film manufacturing facility at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, involving a capital outlay of Rs 490 crore, in view of changes in the operating environment of BOPP films necessitating a reassessment of the investment.

The Technical Textiles business reported a 5% YoY increase in segment revenue to Rs 483 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 458 crore in the corresponding period last year. Operating profit rose 63% to Rs 65 crore from Rs 40 crore. The business delivered an improved performance in Q4 over Q3, despite a challenging operating environment. The Other Businesses segment reported a marginal increase in revenue to Rs 89 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 87 crore in the corresponding period last year. Operating profit declined 25% to Rs 9 crore from Rs 12 crore. The company retained its domestic market leadership in coated fabrics despite the slowdown.

The board had approved a capex of Rs 1,100 crore in October 2024 for a new-generation refrigerant project. Following land acquisition in Odisha, the project scope has been revised, with the company now planning an investment of around Rs 2,300 crore. The expanded project includes a 20,000-tonne-per-annum HFO production facility, a new HF plant with a capacity of 30,000 tonnes per annum, and manufacturing of value-added HF derivatives. The outlay also covers initial investments in land development and utilities. The company said the project is based on its in-house, non-infringing technology and will be implemented in phases, with the final phase expected to be completed by February 2028.

Separately, the Board has approved a capex of Rs 88 crore to expand existing HFC capacity at Dahej, in line with the companys HCFC entitlements under the Kigali Amendment. The project aims to meet projected demand and is expected to be commissioned in the coming months, with environmental clearance already in place. Post debottlenecking, HFC capacity will increase to 65,000 tonnes per annum. As of March 31, 2026, the company had filed 521 patent applications, including 15 during the quarter. To date, it has been granted 156 patents globally. Commenting on the results, Chairman and Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said, It was a good quarter for the company, particularly in the context of the volatile environment in which we are operating. Exports to the Middle East were impacted during the quarter. While we remain confident about the path ahead, the prevailing geopolitical uncertainty continues to be a key concern."