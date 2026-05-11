SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 49.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.83% to Rs 55.20 crore

Net profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 49.43% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.83% to Rs 55.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.16% to Rs 32.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.86% to Rs 188.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.