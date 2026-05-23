Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 30.17 crore

Net Loss of Sri Chakra Cement reported to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 30.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 56.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 128.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.1727.46 10 128.55107.49 20 OPM %-39.34-55.43 --19.84-41.76 - PBDT-10.81-15.27 29 -24.92-45.74 46 PBT-13.51-19.78 32 -35.70-58.21 39 NP-1.76-18.78 91 -22.91-56.83 60

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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