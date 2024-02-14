Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sri Havisha Hospitality &amp; Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.33% to Rs 3.92 crore

Net loss of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.33% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.924.23 -7 OPM %24.2312.29 -PBDT0.090.92 -90 PBT-0.470.62 PL NP-0.470.62 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 4.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit declines 11.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Ras Resorts &amp; Apart Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit rises 35.40% in the December 2023 quarter

IRCTC Q3 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 300 cr

Hero MotoCorp opens bookings for flagship motorcycle - Mavrick 440

Godrej Properties acquires 12.5 acres of land in Hyderabad

Board of Tide Water Oil Company India recommends 2nd interim dividend

Adani Ports, ZEE, Jana Small Finance Bank, Rashi Peripherals in focus

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story