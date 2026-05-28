Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales decline 3.51% to Rs 3.30 crore

Net Loss of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.51% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.34% to Rs 13.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.303.42 -4 13.5114.58 -7 OPM %-13.64-24.85 -1.116.24 - PBDT-1.09-1.69 36 -3.23-2.36 -37 PBT-1.73-2.31 25 -5.71-4.68 -22 NP-1.06-1.90 44 -5.04-4.27 -18

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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