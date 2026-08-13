Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.82 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 2.88 crore

Net Loss of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.882.79-11.11-9.68-1.18-1.17-1.82-1.78-1.82-1.78

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