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Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.95% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales decline 32.49% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of Sri KPR Industries declined 30.95% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.49% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.61% to Rs 6.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 13.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.143.17 -32 13.4312.16 10 OPM %-10.75-23.03 -55.3232.89 - PBDT0.710.70 1 9.668.21 18 PBT-0.16-0.19 16 6.485.10 27 NP0.290.42 -31 6.394.61 39

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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