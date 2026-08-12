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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.94% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.29% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net profit of Sri KPR Industries rose 43.94% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.29% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.322.76 20 OPM %36.1448.55 -PBDT1.951.63 20 PBT1.140.86 33 NP0.950.66 44

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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