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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 5.82% to Rs 20.70 crore

Net Loss of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reported to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.82% to Rs 20.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.7021.98 -6 OPM %-8.79-9.37 -PBDT-3.05-3.35 9 PBT-6.29-3.77 -67 NP-5.52-3.77 -46

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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