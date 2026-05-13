Sri Lotus Developers & Realty consolidated net profit rises 11.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.82% to Rs 307.50 crore

Net profit of Sri Lotus Developers & Realty rose 11.45% to Rs 95.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.82% to Rs 307.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.26% to Rs 237.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 227.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.89% to Rs 768.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 549.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.