Sri Lotus Developers rises after bagging residential redevelopment project in Mumbai

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty added 1.11% to Rs 200.95 after the company announced that its subsidiary has been appointed as the developer for a prestigious residential redevelopment project located at Model Town, Versova, Andheri (W), Mumbai.

The proposed project envisages the development of premium residential spaces featuring world-class design, unmatched amenities, and an address that embodies exclusivity and sophistication.

"This development is expected to further strengthen the companys presence in the luxury real estate segment enhance long-term stakeholder value," Sri Lotus Developers said in a statement.

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate developer focused on ultra-luxury and luxury residential and commercial projects in the western suburbs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).