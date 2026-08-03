Sri Lotus Developers rises after recording 77% YoY rise in Q1 PAT

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty added 1.10% to Rs 202.20 after the company reported 77% jump in net profit to Rs 46 crore on a 116% increase in total revenue to Rs 132 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

While EBITDA improved by 63% YoY to Rs 48 crore, EBITDA margin, however, contracted by 1160 basis points YoY to 36.4% in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 60.90 crore, up by 72% from Rs 35.33 crore in Q1 FY26.

Pres-sales added up to Rs 409 crore (up 567% YoY) while collections aggregated to Rs 150 crore (up 115% YoY) for Q1 FY27.

The company said that two projects were launched during Q1 FY27 Lotus Trident (Andheri West) and Lotus Aquaria (Prabhadevi). Together, these projects have a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,350 crore. The company plans to launch four new projects in the remaining part of FY27, with an estimated combined GDV of Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 4,000 crore. Anand K Pandit, chairman & managing director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty, said: "The first quarter of FY27 has marked a strong start for Sri Lotus Developers, with robust momentum across our business and continued healthy demand for our luxury and ultra-luxury residential portfolio.