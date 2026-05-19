Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 2:54 PM IST
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Sales decline 18.73% to Rs 14.88 crore

Net Loss of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reported to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.73% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.71% to Rs 64.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.8818.31 -19 64.5369.17 -7 OPM %7.462.89 --2.080.30 - PBDT0.37-0.21 LP -4.65-2.13 -118 PBT-0.19-0.86 78 -6.93-4.04 -72 NP-5.07-0.61 -731 -3.80-3.21 -18

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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