Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:42 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 1.31 crore

Net loss of Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.310 0 OPM %22.900 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.020.02 0 NP-0.090.01 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Nettlinx reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Cube Highways Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 234.75 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Asian Paints acquires majority stake in Harind Chemicals

HUL, Avenue Supermarts, Gland Pharma in focus

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Stocks may open on flat note

US Market rebounds on bargain buying

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story