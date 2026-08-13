Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit rises 31.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.16% to Rs 295.77 crore

Net profit of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars rose 31.33% to Rs 20.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.16% to Rs 295.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 223.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.295.77223.8010.9912.2238.1930.7524.1621.5920.2915.45

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