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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit rises 31.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit rises 31.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:57 PM IST
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Sales rise 32.16% to Rs 295.77 crore

Net profit of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars rose 31.33% to Rs 20.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.16% to Rs 295.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 223.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales295.77223.80 32 OPM %10.9912.22 -PBDT38.1930.75 24 PBT24.1621.59 12 NP20.2915.45 31

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

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