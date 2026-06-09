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Sriven Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 93.33% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Sriven Multi-Tech reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 93.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.15 -93 0.050 0 OPM %-600.0013.33 --400.000 - PBDT-0.060.02 PL -0.20-0.19 -5 PBT-0.060.03 PL -0.20-0.19 -5 NP-0.060.03 PL -0.20-0.19 -5

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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