SRM Contractors consolidated net profit declines 11.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 4.93% to Rs 107.87 crore

Net profit of SRM Contractors declined 11.73% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 107.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.84% to Rs 26.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 342.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 300.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales107.87102.80 5 342.42300.29 14 OPM %11.7913.36 -12.1612.75 - PBDT9.7211.58 -16 43.5332.86 32 PBT7.069.63 -27 34.6125.05 38 NP6.176.99 -12 26.9718.75 44

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

