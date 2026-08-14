SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 54.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.82% to Rs 196.26 croreNet profit of SRM Contractors rose 54.59% to Rs 19.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.82% to Rs 196.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 142.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales196.26142.40 38 OPM %19.4714.33 -PBDT34.5620.69 67 PBT24.2718.21 33 NP19.7112.75 55
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