SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 54.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.82% to Rs 196.26 crore

Net profit of SRM Contractors rose 54.59% to Rs 19.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.82% to Rs 196.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 142.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.196.26142.4019.4714.3334.5620.6924.2718.2119.7112.75

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