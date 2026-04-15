SRM Contractors gains on bagging Rs 168-cr road EPC contracts from NHAI, Maharashtra PWD

SRM Contractors added 2.77% to Rs 515 after it has secured two infrastructure contracts worth a total of Rs 168 crore from domestic authorities.

The first contract, valued at Rs 128 crore, has been awarded by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It involves construction of long-term remedial measures at a landslide-affected stretch between Ch. 229+600 to Ch. 230+100 on the PandohKullu section of NH-03 (old NH-21) in Himachal Pradesh under EPC mode. The project is to be completed within 12 months.

The second contract, worth Rs 40 crore, has been awarded by the Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra. The project includes construction of a 2-lane road with paved shoulders, minor bridges, culverts in forest stretches (7.1 km), and balance major bridge work on the Nal River along the Nandgaon PethMorshiWarud MH/MP border section of NH-353K. This project is to be executed within 18 months under EPC mode.