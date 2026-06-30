SRM Contractors has bagged contracts worth Rs 500.99 crore. These include:

1. From Maharashtra State Infrastructure Corporation for proposed construction and integrated development of Darshan Path Tappa-2 for Darshan Path-2, Ghat Shahi Marg and Shivdarshan Path at Trimbakeshwar, dist. Nashik for Nashik Trimbakeshwar Sinhastha Kumbhmela. The contract is valued at Rs 210.99 crore.

2. From Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for treatment of 05 nos. of landslide location (Ch. 12.985 km to 13.410 km, 30.330 km to 30.425 km, 54.350 to 54.580, Ch. 56.328 - 56.432 km on NH-107 & 81.240 to 81.550 km) on NH-107A in the state of Uttarakhand under Annual Plan 2025-26. The contract is valued at Rs 60.43 crore.