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SSPDL consolidated net profit rises 377.12% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:39 AM IST
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Sales rise 1507.87% to Rs 14.31 crore

Net profit of SSPDL rose 377.12% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1507.87% to Rs 14.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 845.48% to Rs 28.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.310.89 1508 28.272.99 845 OPM %56.04-79.78 -55.15-100.00 - PBDT7.371.63 352 13.13-1.72 LP PBT7.301.53 377 13.01-1.94 LP NP7.301.53 377 13.01-1.94 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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