SSPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 1.62 croreNet Loss of SSPDL reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.620 0 OPM %6.170 -PBDT-0.36-1.46 75 PBT-0.43-1.57 73 NP-0.43-1.57 73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content