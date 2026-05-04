SSWL gains after reporting 18% YoY rise in net turnover for April 2026

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) added 1.18% to Rs 215.05 after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 500.85 crore for April 2026, marking an 18.09% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 424.11 crore recorded in April 2025.

The companys gross turnover rose 12.10% to Rs 581.82 crore in April 2026, up from Rs 519.02 crore posted in the same month last year.

In value terms, the 2- & 3-wheeler segment grew 36% YoY, while the tractor segment rose 30% YoY. The alloy wheel segment increased 22% YoY and the truck segment gained 13% YoY. Meanwhile, the passenger car and export segments declined 12% and 35% YoY, respectively.

In volume terms, the 2- & 3-wheeler segment rose 33% YoY, the tractor segment increased 27% YoY, and the alloy segment grew 15% YoY. The truck segment rose 4% YoY, while the passenger car and export segments fell 9% and 72% YoY, respectively. Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas. Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) reported a 2.30% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.61 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 47.71 crore posted in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 22.90% YoY to Rs 1,320.81 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.