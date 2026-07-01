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SSWL gains after reporting 37% YoY rise in net turnover for June 2026

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Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 11:32 AM IST
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Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) added 4.93% to Rs 241.65 after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 479.87 crore for June 2026, marking a 36.84% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 350.67 crore recorded in June 2025.

The companys gross turnover rose 29.98% to Rs 554.10 crore in June 2026, up from Rs 426.31 crore posted in the same month last year.

In value terms, the 2- & 3-wheeler segment grew 74% YoY, while the tractor segment rose 34% YoY. The alloy wheel segment increased 35% YoY and the truck segment gained 54% YoY. Meanwhile, the passenger car and export segments rose 9% and 7% YoY, respectively.

In volume terms, the 2- & 3-wheeler segment rose 40% YoY, the tractor segment increased 27% YoY, and the alloy wheel segment grew 21% YoY. The truck segment rose 39% YoY, while the passenger car and export segments rose 11% YoY and declined 39% YoY, respectively.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) reported a 0.29% year-on-year (YoY) marginal rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.84 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 60.66 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations tanked 5.04% YoY to Rs 1,171.63 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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