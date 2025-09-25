Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stage is set for a sustained pick-up in consumption demand in H2 and for a virtuous cycle of higher investments: RBI Bulletin

Stage is set for a sustained pick-up in consumption demand in H2 and for a virtuous cycle of higher investments: RBI Bulletin

Image
Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The growth outlook for H2 is one of optimism, RBI said in its September bulletin as high frequency indicators for August show manufacturing and services activity at a decadal high. Besides, S&P sovereign rating upgrade was an acknowledgement of its strong macro-fundamentals even as imposition of high US import tariff brought in some headwinds to the domestic macro-outlook, the central bank noted. Healthy corporate balance sheets and the focus on structural reforms by the government are the bright spots of the economy. Also, the landmark GST reforms should progressively result in a sustained positive impact through significant gains in ease of doing business, lower retail prices and strengthening of consumption growth drivers, RBI said.

A higher kharif sowing is expected to translate to a sustained growth momentum in the agriculture sector, while also keeping food prices under check. Meanwhile, the transmission of the front-loaded monetary policy easing measures have been robust. Coupled with income tax relief for households and employment augmenting measures, the stage is set for a sustained pick-up in consumption demand in H2 and potentially for a virtuous cycle of higher investments and stronger growth impulses, overcoming persistent global uncertainties, the central Bank noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Rupee extends recovery from record lows

AXISCADES receives Bombardier Diamond Supplier Award for 5th consecutive year

Indices trades sideways; breath strong

Lupin gains after USFDA clears HIV drug for tentative launch

Tata Motors Ltd Slips 1.92%

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story