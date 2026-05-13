Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit declines 17.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.43% to Rs 109.99 crore

Net profit of Stallion India Fluorochemicals declined 17.63% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.43% to Rs 109.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.60% to Rs 43.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.10% to Rs 430.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 377.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.