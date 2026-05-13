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Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit declines 17.63% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 27.43% to Rs 109.99 crore

Net profit of Stallion India Fluorochemicals declined 17.63% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.43% to Rs 109.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.60% to Rs 43.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.10% to Rs 430.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 377.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales109.99151.57 -27 430.68377.45 14 OPM %14.8612.35 -13.4412.65 - PBDT17.2618.56 -7 60.4643.60 39 PBT16.6618.26 -9 58.9842.43 39 NP10.9313.27 -18 43.8432.33 36

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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