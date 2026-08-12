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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 79.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 79.25% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 121.45 crore

Net profit of Stallion India Fluorochemicals rose 79.25% to Rs 18.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 121.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 110.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales121.45110.47 10 OPM %18.1512.94 -PBDT25.1814.15 78 PBT24.7913.86 79 NP18.5710.36 79

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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