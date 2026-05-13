Stallion India tumbles after Q4 PAT slides 18% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Stallion India Fluorochemicals dropped 5.13% to Rs 139.55 after the company's standalone net profit fell 17.63% to Rs 10.93 crore on 27.43% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 109.99 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 8.76% YoY to Rs 16.66 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses dropped 29.85% to Rs 94.62 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 134.89 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed (down 0.46% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 2.43 crore (down 55.82% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 0.38 crore (down 78.29% YoY) during the period under review.