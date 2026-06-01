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Standard Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 7.90% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 313.93% to Rs 179.44 crore

Net profit of Standard Capital Markets rose 7.90% to Rs 77.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 313.93% to Rs 179.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 186.86% to Rs 79.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 406.11% to Rs 338.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales179.4443.35 314 338.7966.94 406 OPM %96.27191.19 -92.96113.31 - PBDT108.8264.80 68 115.7631.89 263 PBT106.5664.30 66 111.8431.06 260 NP77.5971.91 8 79.9227.86 187

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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