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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Standard Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.82 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Standard Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.82 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:40 AM IST
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Sales decline 82.23% to Rs 10.39 crore

Net loss of Standard Capital Markets reported to Rs 62.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 82.23% to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.3958.46 -82 OPM %-370.8490.93 -PBDT-67.9921.69 PL PBT-69.0421.14 PL NP-62.8214.69 PL

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

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