Standard Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.82 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 82.23% to Rs 10.39 crore

Net loss of Standard Capital Markets reported to Rs 62.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 82.23% to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.3958.46-370.8490.93-67.9921.69-69.0421.14-62.8214.69

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