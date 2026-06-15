Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit rises 8.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.61% to Rs 201.37 crore

Net profit of Standard Chartered Capital rose 8.38% to Rs 65.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.61% to Rs 201.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 238.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.76% to Rs 256.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.61% to Rs 869.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 931.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.