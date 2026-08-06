Standard Engineering Technology consolidated net profit rises 26.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.12% to Rs 247.69 croreNet profit of Standard Engineering Technology rose 26.26% to Rs 26.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.12% to Rs 247.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 173.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales247.69173.07 43 OPM %15.9917.08 -PBDT40.9832.11 28 PBT36.0328.47 27 NP26.3520.87 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content