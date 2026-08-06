Standard Engineering Technology consolidated net profit rises 26.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.12% to Rs 247.69 crore

Net profit of Standard Engineering Technology rose 26.26% to Rs 26.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.12% to Rs 247.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 173.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.247.69173.0715.9917.0840.9832.1136.0328.4726.3520.87

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