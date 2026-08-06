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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Standard Engineering Technology consolidated net profit rises 26.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Standard Engineering Technology consolidated net profit rises 26.26% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:10 PM IST
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Sales rise 43.12% to Rs 247.69 crore

Net profit of Standard Engineering Technology rose 26.26% to Rs 26.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.12% to Rs 247.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 173.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales247.69173.07 43 OPM %15.9917.08 -PBDT40.9832.11 28 PBT36.0328.47 27 NP26.3520.87 26

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

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