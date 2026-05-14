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Standard Engineering Technology consolidated net profit rises 31.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 36.28% to Rs 226.68 crore

Net profit of Standard Engineering Technology rose 31.13% to Rs 19.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.28% to Rs 226.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 166.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.40% to Rs 80.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.14% to Rs 774.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 613.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales226.68166.33 36 774.10613.66 26 OPM %13.9114.21 -15.3717.50 - PBDT32.9125.72 28 127.20104.61 22 PBT28.5422.23 28 111.2093.54 19 NP19.8015.10 31 80.0464.34 24

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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