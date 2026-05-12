Standard Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 9.72 crore

Net Loss of Standard Industries reported to Rs 7.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.96% to Rs 34.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.