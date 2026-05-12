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Standard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.68% to Rs 9.45 crore

Net Loss of Standard Industries reported to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 9.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.27% to Rs 30.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.458.03 18 30.6822.35 37 OPM %-34.92-40.72 --39.37-53.51 - PBDT-5.43-3.56 -53 -15.13-11.31 -34 PBT-6.04-4.17 -45 -17.59-13.78 -28 NP-6.04-4.19 -44 -17.59-13.80 -27

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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