Standard Surfactants standalone net profit rises 1269.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 93.10% to Rs 102.38 croreNet profit of Standard Surfactants rose 1269.57% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 93.10% to Rs 102.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales102.3853.02 93 OPM %13.862.34 -PBDT12.971.11 1068 PBT12.360.61 1926 NP6.300.46 1270
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