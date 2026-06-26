Standard Surfactants standalone net profit rises 92.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.77% to Rs 73.82 crore

Net profit of Standard Surfactants rose 92.37% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.77% to Rs 73.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 117.65% to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.86% to Rs 244.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.