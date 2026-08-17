Stanley Lifestyles appoints Sudhir Iyer as Group Chief Financial Officer

Stanley Lifestyles has announced the appointment of CA. Sudhir Iyer as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Sudhir joins Stanley Lifestyles from Revathi Equipment (Dalmia Group), where he served as Group CFO & Vice President, leading financial strategy, business expansion and transformation initiatives. Prior to this, he held leadership positions at Goenka International and senior finance roles at Arvind Lifestyle Brands, where he worked closely with business leadership on financial performance, strategic decision-making and business growth.