Stanley Lifestyles bags Rs 2-cr home cabinetry order from AS Rajgopal Family Private Trust

Stanley Lifestyles said it has secured an order worth Rs 1.63 crore from AS Rajgopal Family Private Trust for the supply and execution of a full-home cabinetry project.

The order, valued at Rs 1,62,53,048, was booked on June 9, 2026, through the company's Hosur Road SLN store, Stanley Lifestyles.

According to the company, the project involves the supply and execution of full-home cabinetry products and services and is expected to be completed within six to eight weeks.

Stanley Lifestyles has already received an advance payment of Rs 86,18,132, while the remaining Rs 76,34,916 will be payable before delivery as per the terms of the order.

The payment structure comprises a non-refundable advance of 70% of the order value, with the balance 30% due before delivery through bank transfer. The quoted price remains valid for 120 days. The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not constitute a related-party transaction. It also said that neither the promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. Stanley Lifestyles, promoted by Sunil Suresh and Subha Sunil, is a super-premium and luxury furniture brand in India offering complete home solutions, including installations. The company designs, manufactures and retails its furniture products under the Stanley brand. Its product portfolio includes sofas, cabinetry and furniture for living rooms, dining rooms, family rooms, kitchens, bedrooms (including bedding products), and home offices.