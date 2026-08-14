Stanley Lifestyles consolidated net profit declines 93.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.58% to Rs 99.35 croreNet profit of Stanley Lifestyles declined 93.94% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.58% to Rs 99.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 108.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales99.35108.67 -9 OPM %17.3320.68 -PBDT17.8322.18 -20 PBT2.4810.35 -76 NP0.487.92 -94
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