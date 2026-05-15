Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.55% to Rs 7.88 crore

Net Loss of Stanpacks (India) reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.55% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.35% to Rs 30.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.887.61 4 30.2029.22 3 OPM %1.274.07 -3.384.28 - PBDT-0.050.15 PL 0.320.62 -48 PBT-0.170.05 PL -0.130.22 PL NP-0.13-0.05 -160 -0.090.12 PL

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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