Stanpacks (India) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.12% to Rs 11.45 croreNet profit of Stanpacks (India) rose 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.12% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.457.73 48 OPM %4.284.14 -PBDT0.300.13 131 PBT0.180.03 500 NP0.180.03 500
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