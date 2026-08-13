Stanpacks (India) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.12% to Rs 11.45 crore

Net profit of Stanpacks (India) rose 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.12% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.457.734.284.140.300.130.180.030.180.03

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