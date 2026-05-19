Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 1.72 crore

Net Loss of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 109.56% to Rs 2.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.720 0 2.851.36 110 OPM %-40.700 --89.82-130.88 - PBDT-0.70-0.77 9 -2.57-1.80 -43 PBT-0.86-0.88 2 -3.12-2.25 -39 NP-0.89-0.89 0 -3.02-2.26 -34

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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