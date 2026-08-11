Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 231.82% to Rs 0.73 croreNet Loss of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 231.82% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.730.22 232 OPM %-100.00-209.09 -PBDT-0.73-0.46 -59 PBT-0.89-0.56 -59 NP-0.91-0.60 -52
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